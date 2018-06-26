RETURNS
Watch as Tristan Thompson Dotes on Baby True in Heartwarming New Video

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 3:13 PM

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Instagram

Proud dad alert! 

Tristan Thompson gave Khloe Kardashian a break from the grind of motherhood on Tuesday when he documented their adorable snuggle sesh on Snapchat. We can't even lie, this daddy-daughter moment is the cutest thing you'll see all day. 

"Baby True!" the NBA pro sings to his little girl before leaning in to shower her with kisses. Clad in a simple white onesie, the latest addition to the ever-growing Kardashian family keeps her eyes locked on the camera the entire time. 

It also appears if True may have even gotten her ears pierced—a major milestone for the undeniably adorable newborn! 

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

This is only the second glimpse of fatherhood Tristan has shared of his baby girl since her birth on April 12. Days ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers star posted a snapshot holding both True and his 18-month-old son, Prince Thompson, from a previous relationship. 

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Prince Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Khloe and Tristan recently flew from Cleveland to Los Angeles, where they will be spending the summer with baby True and their extended family

A source told E! News of the highly-anticipated homecoming, "The whole family is thrilled that Khloe is home and that they will get to be close by and an every day part of True's life... She can't wait for True to get to know her cousins and bring her to all of the big family gatherings and parties."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, only on E!

