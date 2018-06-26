Well here's a way to get up close and personal with Khloe Kardashian.

Before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrates her 34th birthday Wednesday, the talented folks at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas decided to mark the event with a new wax figure.

Wearing her iconic Good American high-waisted jeans, a black lace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin pumps, Khloe's wax figure provides a look many fans will immediately recognize.

As for the backdrop, fans will be able to pose with the star's figure amongst a pink and white floral wall.

While Khloe was unable to attend the grand reveal, a source tells E! News the proud new mom to True Thompson has been very involved in the creation of the figure since she was first approached more than a year ago.