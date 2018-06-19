Everyone really wants a taste of KKW Beauty.

After Kim Kardashian experienced a tough workout with Melissa Alcantara, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to her bathroom where she had a surprise guest.

As documented on Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three caught her oldest daughter North West playing with her KKW X Mario makeup.

"North, what are you doing with my Mario palette? Turn around!" Kim said before North started running away.

"Stop it!" Kim added as the mother-daughter duo started to laugh out loud. "Hey, that's not how you put on eye shadow." We'd try to describe the final look, but we'll let the video explain the hilarious moment.