CATCH UP
ON E!

Khloe Kardashian Slams Reports She's on a "Ridiculous" Diet: "It's Really Setting the Wrong Tone"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

There are no fad diets in Khloe Kardashian's life—just tried and true lifestyle changes. 

Two months after welcoming her first child, daughter True Thompson, the reality star has naturally become a subject of interest in the realm of diet and fitness. The Kardashian sister has even taken to her website to chronicle her health and fitness journey toward her postpartum weight loss goals. 

However, she wants to be transparent about her hard work and, as a result, has shot back at reports to the contrary. 

"I truly dislike when people report I've lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I'm doing these ridiculous diets. It's really setting the wrong tone," she tweeted late Monday. "I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."

 

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

"Dieting is great but dieting doesn't typically create long lasting results," she continued. "I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There's no one size fits all when health and fitness."

The new mom capped off her public message with some words of encouragement to her 26 million followers. 

"To you out there, don't give up!!" she encouraged. "Everyday is a new day to find your rhythm."

In the meantime, the Revenge Body host is beginning to find her own again. "It's been so great being back in the gym with my trainer. I'm so motivated to get my body back and I'm feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal!" she wrote on her app last week. 

"You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I'm pumped!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kardashians , Diet , Weight Loss , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
North West, Style Evolution

Happy Birthday, North West! See Her Style Evolution Over the Years

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Ooze Seduction in Matching Sequin Bikinis

Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

"Proud" Khloe Kardashian Gushes About Brother Rob's Parenting Skills Ahead of Father's Day!

North West

North West Rocks Super Long Locks for 5th Birthday Celebration in New York City

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

NBC Just Revealed Fall 2018 Premiere Dates for This Is Us, The Good Place, The Voice and More

Raven Gates, Bekah Martinez

Bachelor Nation's Bekah Martinez Apologizes After Raven Gates Twitter Feud

ESC: Mandy Moore

How Mandy Moore's Hairstylist Created Her Mermaid Ponytail

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.