It was time for Alice Johnson to meet the woman responsible for securing her freedom.

After spending 20 years of a life sentence in prison for drug trafficking, the 63-year-old was released on parole after President Donald Trump commuted her sentence this month. Had it not been for Kim Kardashian, the great-grandmother may have been spending the rest of her life behind bars.

It was last October when the reality star first learned of Johnson's case and shared a report about her with her 60 million Twitter followers. Seven months later, the two women came face to face for the first time—in Johnson's home.

"It became this mission that I just didn't want to give up," Kardashian said of wanting to win Johnson's freedom during a Today interview aired on Thursday. As the women sat side by side in front of Hoda Kotb, the mother of three described how she had spoken to her attorney soon after learning about Johnson to see if there was anything they could do to help her. She also got on the phone with First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

"I called Ivanka and we had a really great conversation about women and wanting to help each other and I knew that she would've understood Alice and she immediately was so receptive and so great," Kardashian said.