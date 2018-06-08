CATCH UP
ON E!

Watch a First Look at Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec & Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 1:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

15 seasons later and we're still Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

In this first look at the new season of KUWTK, which returns this summer, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous fam tease how things have seriously changed for them over the years. For Kim, it's all business, business, business.

"Things have really changed," the beauty mogul confirms.

However, in typical Kardashian fashion, the family still has their fair share of drama. Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian knows this to be true first hand.

"Have you looked on the Internet? Do you see what people say about me compared to you?" a salty Kourtney asks Kendall Jenner.

Photos

Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

Still, nothing can break the Kardashians' bond as they're clearly closer than they've ever been. The Kardashian ladies may be busy hitting up red carpets and jetting off on private jets, but family comes first for these E! vets.

"There's, like, nothing better when it's all of us together," Kim relays in a voice over.

"Sooner or later, you guys are gonna realize how much you all mean to one another," momager Kris Jenner wisely notes.

See what's to come this summer on season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the teaser above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Hear the Joke Kim Kardashian Made About Khloe During White House Visit With Donald Trump

Khloe Kardashian, 2018 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers

Khloe Kardashian Resurfaces to Cheer On Tristan Thompson During NBA Finals

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Teases Details About Hubby Kanye West's 41st Birthday Plans!

Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid, Instagram

Why Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid's Hookup Isn't That Surprising

Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Addresses Her Critics While Accepting 2018 CFDA Influencer Award

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reunite for ''Happy'' Lunch Date After Reported Breakup

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Engaged

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.