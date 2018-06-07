Kim Kardashian is shedding new light into her meeting with President Donald Trump.

While speaking with Van Jones in an interview that aired Thursday evening on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed what happened in those first moments behind closed doors.

"I have met him before, before he was the president a few times so it was a hug and [I] sat down and he was like, 'Okay. So what's going on? Why are we here?' We started the meeting," Kim shared. "I did take a second to say like wait a minute, we're in the oval office."

What the businesswoman also took time to do was deliver a joke that was totally about one of her family members.

"He said, 'Why are you here?' I said, 'Really I'm here because I want to know why you kicked Khloe off The Apprentice.' It was a laugh and it was funny and then we got into business," Kim shared.