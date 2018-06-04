BENS / BACKGRID
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 4:49 PM
Days after sources said Sofia Richie broke things off with Scott Disick, the pair continue to keep fans guessing about their relationship status.
The model, 19, and reality TV star, 35, stepped out Monday afternoon for lunch at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Calif. An eyewitness tells E! News Scott and Sofia were "smiling" and "looked happy" as they both arrived and left the upscale eatery together in a convertible Rolls Royce.
Disick, clad in a black graphic T-shirt, kept his eyes on Richie, who wore a simple black tank top and hid behind a pair of oversized sunnies, as they waited in the valet area.
Trouble between Scott and Sofia ignited over speculation that the father-of-three cheated on his girlfriend with a mystery woman at Kanye West's album listening party in Wyoming last Friday.
"Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumors of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "She couldn't take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behavior. It's very up and down."
Sofia's father, recording artist Lionel Richie, also influenced her decision, with a separate insider explaining, "Her dad got to her and was a major influence. He told her enough is enough and she deserves better than this. He told her to come home and she did."
Earlier today, Kourtney Kardashian's ex addressed their reported split on social media. "We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us," he captioned an Instagram Story of a tabloid report claiming Scott and Sofia were back together.
Meanwhile, Disick spent time with Kourtney at their daughter Penelope Disick's joint birthday party with North West on Sunday. A source said Kourtney "could care less" about his relationship drama, adding, "She did think Sofia was a good influence, but Scott is Scott and if Kourtney couldn't change his ways, then nobody can. She's just rolling her eyes and not getting involved."
Just over a year has passed since Scott and Sofia first sparked romance rumors.
