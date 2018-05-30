Kendall Jenner is spending time with NBA star Ben Simmons, multiple sources tell E! News.

Since meeting through mutual friends, we're old the supermodel has formed a "close friendship" with Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. A source close to Jenner says the pair is "hanging out" and have yet to put an official label on their relationship.

"Kendall thinks Ben is really fun to be around, but they have been keeping things casual," the insider reveals.

The 22-year-old E! reality star met up with the professional athlete, 21, during a recent trip to New York City, and our second source says the duo recently crossed paths in Los Angeles.