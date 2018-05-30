David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 30, 2018 3:29 PM
Kendall Jenner is spending time with NBA star Ben Simmons, multiple sources tell E! News.
Since meeting through mutual friends, we're old the supermodel has formed a "close friendship" with Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. A source close to Jenner says the pair is "hanging out" and have yet to put an official label on their relationship.
"Kendall thinks Ben is really fun to be around, but they have been keeping things casual," the insider reveals.
The 22-year-old E! reality star met up with the professional athlete, 21, during a recent trip to New York City, and our second source says the duo recently crossed paths in Los Angeles.
Explains the source, "Kendall has been out with Ben Simmons a few times and she likes him. They have mutual friends and have been getting to know each other over the last few weeks. He has been spending time in L.A. with her and has been to her house. They've hung out there and have been to dinner a few times."
Jenner previously dated fellow basketball player Blake Griffin, who we're told is still in contact with his former fling. "She is occasionally still talking to Blake," our source shares. "He is back in L.A. for the summer and has reached out."
(Kendall and Blake's whirlwind romance lasted approximately six months before officially going their separate ways in February.)
Meanwhile, Kendall's rumored new relationship has sparked drama with Simmons' ex, singer Tinashe. According to People, her younger brother accused Simmons of cheating on Tinashe with Jenner in a since-deleted Twitter rant.
"Never met you before in my life. Days after u break my sis heart u do this... Cheat on her [with] a Jenner," he responded in part to a report regarding Kendall and Ben's relationship.
Tinashe, 25, confirmed she was dating Simmons in a March interview with Billboard. "He's like my full boyfriend, I guess," she told the mag. "It was official before it was on [Instagram]. That was just when everyone else found out."
Simmons last appeared on his ex's social media page just one month ago.
As for Kendall, who has not commented publicly on the cheating accusations, she plans to keep what's going on with Ben behind close doors.
The source tells E! News, "She would prefer to keep it low-key and out of the press."
