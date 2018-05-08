It sure looks like one couple is having quite the trip to New York City.

Just one day after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, the famous pair continued their stay in the Big Apple with a shopping trip.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were spotted shopping at Stadium Goods where they couldn't help but display some PDA.

Photographers caught the couple kissing on the lips as Kylie wrapped her arms around Stormi Webster's dad.

"Rock rock rock," Travis wrote on Instagram earlier today when holding his leading lady's hands in New York City.