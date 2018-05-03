Kris Jenner is a branding and business wizard. Simple fact.

Throw anything at her and she'll take it straight to the bank, where it will sit alongside her millions.

"WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL," the unflappable Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch tweeted last week in response to a headline in which daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West's cavernous abode was referred to as a mere $20 million home.

It was her third tweet in 24 hours smacking down headlines that were attempting to explain Kanye and his latest round of crowd-amusing-and-paining tweets, some of which were praising Donald Trumpwhile in others he insisted he wasn't a Trump policy wonk but rather a great appreciator of free thought and shaking up the system. (And, he noted in one tweet, Kim wanted him to make that distinction clear.)