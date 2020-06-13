Even Kim Kardashian's kids have a tough time keeping up with her.
The E! reality star shared a photo of the Mother's Day gift 4-year-old son Saint West made for her last month, and needless to say, Kim wholeheartedly disagreed with a few of the toddler's points.
The project asked Saint to answer a few fun facts about his world-famous mama, who he apparently thinks is just 11-years-old.
When asked about her favorite activity, Saint responded, "to leave me alone." Kim commented on the photo in response, "WTF."
Kim's favorite food, according to Saint? Asparagus. However, Kim joked that she "hates" the vegetable. (Like we said, it's tough to keep up with the one and only KKW.)
Saint also said he and Kim like to "buy apps on the iPad" together, however the mom-of-four maintained, "I don't but he does LOL."
As for the one point that Kim did agree with, Saint wrote, "...my mom is special because she snuggles me and she buys things for me."
"Best thing ever!!! He got this right for sure!!!" Kim commented.
It's an exciting time in the Kardashian-West household these days. Kim revealed on Friday that son Psalm West, 1, is officially walking!
"My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared alongside two sweet images of her and her bundle of joy.
Check out more adorable photo opps courtesy of Saint in our gallery below.
Instagram
Mean Muggin'
Though Saint West and older sis North West shared a brief détente to allow Mom a sweet snap with newborn brother Psalm West...but then their natural instincts took over. "It was going so good," Kim Kardashian joked of the August pic. At least their side-eye was on point.
Jackie Nickerson
Straight Cheesin'
Sure, the group was in Armenia for some serious business—namely so Kim could baptize Saint, Psalm and Chicago West at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, "one of the most ancient Christian cathedrals in the world"—but that didn't mean he had to cover up his megawatt grin.
Instagram
Always Camera Ready
"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram of this Bahamas group snap from August. "OMG this is almost impossible!" Fortunately, Saint had his gaze on lock.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Holding His Peace
The toddler already understands the importance of developing a signature look—pulling out his peace sign to pose next to an orchid. No wonder Kim has proclaimed, "Saint is my twin personality."
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sweet Bros
Saint requested this snuggly July snap. His other ask, according to Kim's Vogue's 73 Questions video, was to give baby Psalm a matching moniker: "Saint wants to name him Sainty too!"
Instagram
Doin' it for the Gram
"Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother," Kim shared of this July nap time opportunity with Psalm. "He always wants a pic to capture every moment." Hmm...sounds familiar...
Instagram
The Masked Saint
Mere days after Psalm's arrival this May, Saint proved he could rival even a newborn's cuteness. "I'm Uncle Robbie, what's your name?" he said in Mom's Instagram video.
E!
Cuddles for Chicago
"Mom, mom! Get one of me and Chicago, too!" Saint West, probably.
Instagram
Just Like Dad
File this one under imitation is the best form of flattery? Saint seemed in on the joke when he recreated Dad Kanye West's "I Love It" music video look for last year's Halloween costume. (Cousin Reign Disick stepped in as his Lil Pump.) And much like the video (viewed on YouTube upwards of 339 million times), Kim Kardashian knew she had a hit on her hand when she teased on Twitter, "Wait until you see Saint and Reign's Halloween costume's." Her Instagram post charted more than 4 million likes.
David Banks/Getty Images
What a Baller
After North got the chance to make her runway debut last year, posing in September's LOL Surprise! fashion show, Saint was not about to be outdone. Joining Kanye at the Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox crosstown match at Guaranteed Rate Field the next day, the two-and-a-half-year-old tossed out the ceremonial first pitch. And though he was still a little small to push it all the way toward the mound, one could argue he bested 50 Cent's effort.
Instagram
Mini Me
Kim has long maintained her son is her "twin." When a fan speculated in September, "I feel like Saint is full on Kim including personality….North West is ye," the reality star was quick to reply, "Facts." But in this snapshot posted that same day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians standout showed that maybe her boy takes after Dad just a little.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
ChiTown Love
Saint found himself a little buddy when sister Chicago came on the scene in 2018. When he wasn't giving his tiny sibling hugs, he could often be found at her side in coordinating neutrals, like in this snap. Wrote Kim of the Kodak moment, "These two are inseparable."
Instagram
Sister Snuggles
Kim has made it clear that North isn't exactly her little brother's biggest fan, preferring to have her parents' attention focused solely on her. "She's like, 'We're having a tea party. No boys allowed.'" she shared in a 2017 interview. "She'll slam the door on her brother's face, and he'll just start crying." But since Chicago came along, Kim revealed months later to Ellen DeGeneres, the kindergartner is "doing better." North "literally had a can of popcorn and was like, 'Saint do you want some?' She does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint. So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday." Another one worth capturing: their sweet bath time last May.
Kim Kardashian West
A Disney Darling
While nothing may top last year's Halloween win, Saint and North's take on Aladdin is pretty darn irresistible, thanks, in part, to his camera stare down. The looks were inspired by North uncovering the Princess Jasmine costume Kim once wore in 2009. "North is crazy into Princess Jasmine right now," Rob penned in a guest post for Kim's blog. "So being the good mommy she is, she wore her old princess Jasmine costume to match North! They got a magic carpet, lamp and Saint had to be Aladdin."
Snapchat
Wise Beyond His Years
To mark his 9-month birthday in September 2016, Saint showed off his already burgeoning Snapchat skills. With the help of Mom's beloved filters, the tyke (who's very name is a reference to his existence being a blessing after two tough pregnancies for Kim) was transformed into a ridiculously adorable old man baby...
Snapchat
Deer in Headlights
...and the very cutest of stags.
Snapchat
Lil' Charmer
In Saint's early days, new photos were hard to come by, but this one—which popped up on Kim's Snapchat in July 2016—proved the 7-month-old had already mastered his angles and heartstring-tugging smile. His conversation style was coming along as well. "He said Dada today, three times!" Kim told E! News days earlier. "And I was like, 'Wait what?' Kanye was so excited, he was like, 'I told him to say that.' And I was like, just I really wanted him to say 'Mama' first."
Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE