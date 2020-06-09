SUNDAYS
Kylie Jenner Wishes BFF Stassie Karanikolaou a Happy Birthday With a Heartfelt Instagram Post

by Allison Crist | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020 3:33 PM

Happy 23rd birthday, Anastasia Karanikolaou!

Kylie Jennertook to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her best friend's birthday, and alongside a series of photos of the duo, she described Stassie as the "rarest of all time" and "truly a gift to this world."

Even more sweet, Kylie called Stassie "the best aunty to my babygirl," Stormi Webster.

"i can't believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday," Kylie continued. "i cherish every year we've spent together and i thank God for putting you in my life. i wouldn't be able to do it without you. i have your back till the end of time. today and every day.. we celebrate you."

The carousal of photos included a number of throwbacks, starting with a snapshot from last Halloween, when the two dressed up as Playboy bunnies. There's also a pic from Stassie's last birthday, in which both she and Kylie are wearing matching knitted Chanel crop tops while golfing.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, June 2020, Instagram

Instagram

In addition to Kylie's post, Stassie uploaded a photo from the previous night, when Kylie and a few other friends celebrated her birthday in matching "Stassi turns 23" sweatshirts. 

In honor of the birthday girl, take a look back at some of her cutest photos with BFF Kylie by scrolling through the below gallery!

Kylie Jenner: Through the Ages

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Stassie TikTok

Move Your Body

The BFF's are at it again with another TikTok dance video. For this one, though, they wear cute matching sweat sets!

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Stassie TikTok

Twerking Twins

When it's day 900 in quarantine, the only thing to do is twerk. The reality TV personality and her BFF show off their never-before-seen dancing moves.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie instagram

Country Chic

Yee-haw energy! To celebrate gal pal Victoria Villarroel's birthday, the dynamic duo dressed to impress in their chic cowgirl 'fits.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie

Instagram

Matching Mini-Dresses

"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the pic.

 

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

2020, Here They Come!

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie

Instagram

Holiday Fun

'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Mrs. Missoni

The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Fam Bam

"babymama," Stassie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Girls' Trip

"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Colorful Catsuits

"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Splish Splash

Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Twinning

"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Baby Blues

"just when you thought the twin pics were over."

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Ying & Yang

The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

NGRE / BACKGRID

Coordinating Cuties

The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Vroom Vroom

Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

B-Day Wishes

Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Golfing Gals

"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

BFFs on a Bike

"out of office," Kylie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Cute & Casual

"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Birthday Girl

"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Friends Forever

"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Road Trip

The duo take a drive

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Fruity Fun

"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.

Happy birthday, Stassie!

