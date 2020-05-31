Charles Sykes/Bravo
Khloe Kardashian isn't staying silent any longer.
The Good American founder took to social media to pay tribute to George Floyd in light of his death earlier this week, while also addressing racism in America.
"Over the last few days I've written and rewritten this so many times. Words feel empty, or somehow not enough, but I can't sit silently," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in her statement.
"Like so many of you I am angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd," Khloe's message began on Instagram. "We have seen this too many times. Black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long, and have shown superhuman resiliency in the face of constant adversity."
"It is incomprehensible to me that it's 2020 and people continue to restrict, stereotype, damage and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality," she continued. "It breaks my heart to think about parents having to teach their children how to stay alive."
"I continue to pray for equality for all, understanding and love," she added. "I remain hopeful that together we can get help get justice for George and his family, and every black American who has been murdered, mistreated, abused and ignored."
Khloe vowed to do her part, especially since she recognizes she's privileged "in more ways than one."
"I will use that privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd's name be forgotten. I will speak up and speak out against discrimination fearlessly and louder than ever before," she expressed.
Closing her detailed statement, she signed off: "Change MUST happen! Black Lives DO matter! We can, we must, and we will change the future."
Khloe isn't the only celebrity to issue a response over Floyd's death, which occurred on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck during his arrest and refused to get off after Floyd stated several times he couldn't breathe. Meanwhile, three other officers stood by and did nothing. Moments later, Floyd died.
In light of the news and nationwide protests Harry Styles, Vanessa Bryant, John Boyega and so many others have used their platform to share their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, racism in America, white privilege and more.
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant
"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.��#ICANTBREATHE," Vanessa Bryant wrote alongside a picture of Kobe Bryant, which was taken in 2014. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️."
Harry Styles/Instagram
Harry Styles
"I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white," wrote Harry Styles on Instagram, alongside an image that read "Black Lives Matter." He went on, "Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes. I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. I'm donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others. LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER."
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Elaine Welteroth
"Do not condemn what you do not understand. Do not condemn a people's response to pain you've never had to feel. Do not condemn a fight that you are not a part of. #BlackLivesMatter," wrote Elaine Welteroth, former EIC of Teen Vogue, in a thread on Twitter. "A war has been waged on Black life in America. And it's been building over time right in front of our eyes. Now that we've reached a tipping point, a different kind of #TimesUp movement is underway that is calling white and non-Black people into ACTION to save Black lives."
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water
Travis Scott
"As I pace around, thinking, trying to find something to ease the pain...," Travis Scott wrote on Instagram. "There are almost no words that I can think of to properly express, or I can use to suppress, this enraged feeling of us continuously losing our brothers and sisters to brutality at the hands of officers, or anyone with misguided intentions for our well-being. The rage that we are all feeling is from direct personal experience and the constant pain of wanting our voices to be heard. To be seen as equal and human, too. We have to change and reform police policy in our U.S. cities, and there needs to be accountability immediately! Especially when officers abuse their power to the point where it callously takes a life. My heart goes out to George Floyd's family and everyone who's suffered loss based on this type of senseless injustice and brutality. Me and the team are gonna do everything possible to make sure these issues are addressed on a long-term basis. Thank u Bun for picking up this morning and helping me figure out ways I can help move this forward. Love. See you all soon!"
Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel
"The past few weeks have been heartbreaking... mostly because the racism and blatant injustices we've seen lately have happened many times before," wrote Jessica Biel on Instagram. "We have allowed inequality to be part of America for too long - and it has NEVER been acceptable. As allies, we have to do more. While the obvious and understandable reaction is to be angry, and to fight back with hate - we also need to remember we are most powerful together. Please speak up. We want EVERYONE to live freely and peacefully. This hatred we are seeing is a result of a deep systemic problem, but we are not powerless. Link in my bio for ways to hold local prosecutors and elected officials accountable."
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kevin Hart
"You can't ask for peace if your not willing to give JUSTICE....people want JUSTICE. It's that simple....Throw all of those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That's taking action....Point blank!!!! This is what we want to see.....JUSTICE," wrote Kevin Hart on Twitter.
Best Image / BACKGRID
Celine Dion
"It's hard to find the words..." Celine Dion wrote in a statement on Instagram. "The tragedy, the injustice breaks my heart. I can't even begin to imagine what George Floyd's family is going through. As so many have already said, it's not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist. Change is long overdue. Racism and brutality must end. It's everyone's problem, everyone's fight. And I pray that together we can find peace."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Adam Lambert
"#blacklivesmatter #policebrutality I'm scanning through the comments on this post and am appalled by the handful of ignorant, right wing, tone deaf comments that snowball into negative arguments," wrote Adam Lambert on Instagram. "It's one thing to have an opinion, but there are a few of you that are no longer welcome on my feed. To be clear: I'm not supporting violence and destruction i am supporting the right to be enraged... to refuse to bow down. When it comes to matters of human rights, I refuse to support any opposition. Anyone that responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w "All lives matter" is an asshole. You should know why that's problematic by now. If you don't, quit looking at my posts and educate yourself."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kesha
"I never felt like it was my place to comment on the issue of racist police brutality, and that is part of the problem. What is happening in this country right now is horrific," the singer wrote. "The murder of black people, because they are black, by law enforcement, or anyone else is a tragedy every time. I have never had to fear because of the color or my skin, and I know that's something I will never understand. That's white privilege."
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Jana Kramer / Instagram
Jana Kramer
"It's time for a change...a change in our world," wrote Jana Kramer on Instagram. "I just had a very open and honest talk with @mickeyguyton and we are going to record an episode tonight for it to air tomorrow because everyone needs to hear our convo we just had.. if you have questions you want to know please write in comments and we can have that conversation. Darkness cannot drive out darkness..only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate....only love can do that" -Martin Luther King."
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Melissa Beniost
"I made a promise to a friend of mine this week that I would not be silent anymore, that I would stand in solidarity with my voice and my actions, not just my heart. That's not just a promise to him," the actress expressed. "This burden is too much for black people to bear alone anymore. I am beyond ashamed that they have had to for so long." She added, "I'm about to bring a child into this world, and this isn't the world I want him to know."
London Ent / Splash News
Lebron James
Captioning a split photo of Floyd being pinned to the ground and Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest with the caption, "This...Is Why," LeBron James wrote, "Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??"
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady Gaga
"Right now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all other communities so we can put a stop to something that is intrinsically wrong by the grace of God or whatever creator you do or do not believe in," she shared. "I urge people to speak gently to each other, speak with passion, inspiration, and impress the importance of this issue until the systems that keep us sick die, instead of people we love."
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe
"When will the majority of protests & outrage be led by white people & police officers everywhere? These are your people killing us. Why are OUR voices & outrage LOUDER THAN YOURS during these times? WE DIDN'T DO THIS. I'm tired of US HAVING TO DO THE WORK YOU SHOULD BE DOING," Janelle Monáe expressed on Twitter.
Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
"For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I've felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart!" wrote Rihanna on Instagram, alongside a photo of George Floyd. "To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd's voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can't shake this! I can't get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that's hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for "drugs" or "resisting arrest"....then what's the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor."
YouTube
Kylie Jenner
"since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven't been able to get his face and his words out of my mind," Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram, alongside a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. "i'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can't sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends. Don't let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd."
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston
"This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons," wrote Jennifer Aniston, alongside a video of the late James Baldwin on Instagram. "We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it's NEVER been okay. As allies, who want equality and peace, it's our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME? Text FLOYD to 55156 and sign the @colorofchange petition to have all four of the officers who killed #GeorgeFloyd arrested."
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore
"George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country," expressed Mandy Moore on Instagram. "White friends: We can't let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn't include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let's turn outrage into action."
TheRock/Instagram
Dwayne Johnson "The Rock"
"Past few days I've been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd's death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I've had cops in my family. Good men," wrote Dwayne Johnson on Instagram in a lengthy post. "And there's a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, "please I can't breathe" when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don't ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that's what this was. George Floyd, said "officer I can't breathe" as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I'm positive of that. Held accountable. But then where's the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I'm so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Justin Skye
"Every name that trends by the hands of police brutality and/or racism in this country gets increasingly and BEYOND disheartening," Justine Skye wrote on Instagram. "As I sit with friends discussing the absurd tragedies happening everyday and wonder wtf can we do, I can't help but think... what can we do? Spread awareness to the situation, protest (cause more tragedy for our sisters and brothers). What is so difficult for our government to understand and WHY the hell are they not doing a damn thing about it? I pray that we try to raise the youth to be better, to make this country a better place. God help us, watch over us and the family and friends of #georgefloyd."
Shutterstock
Cardi B
"Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It's tired ! I'm tired ! The country is tired !You don't put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free," wrote Cardi B on Instagram.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon
"Last night at dinner, my 7-year-old asked why all the grown ups were so upset. We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking," shared Reese Witherspoon on Instagram. "But not nearly as heartbreaking as being a victim of one of these senseless, violent, unconscionable crimes. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have experienced loss and harassment and discrimination daily. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to her children in this world.
I grew up going to church. We were taught that we were all the same in the eyes of God. We all breathe the same air. We all bleed the same blood. But that is not what I grew up seeing. It was as hard for me to reconcile the difference between what I was taught in church and what I see in the world. I don't want that for my kids. Or for yours.
We have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country. What happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery - and countless others - can not go without justice. Please talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hate. If you aren't talking to them, someone else is."
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
John Boyega
"This just burns," actor John Boyega tweeted. "Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."
Penn Badgley/Instagram
Penn Badgley
"I am speaking solely to white people. Especially the loud ones—bc I hear you. And most of all, to myself," wrote Penn Badgley on Instagram. "We can't *not* have internalized the racism of our society. Are there other white people we deem "the problem"? I think, the rest of the human family cannot endure our impatience with each other any longer. We have to listen, learn and teach each other. This doesn't mean social change amounts to emotional work, but it does start there when you wake up, and end there when you go to sleep. Everyday. This is part of what sustains constructive, lasting social change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter."
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
"We have to address hundreds of years of oppression of black people," Billie Eilish wrote in the lengthy Instagram statement slamming the All Lives Matter movement and calling out white privilege. "The slogan of #BlackLivesMatter does not mean other lives don't. It's calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't f-cking matter. And they f-cking do. It means Black. Lives. F-cking. Matter. Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter. Say it again. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Bella Hadid
"Rest in Peace #GeorgeFloyd. this has got to stop. it's hard to watch a video so foul. It's hard to think that this is still happening," Bella Hadid began her in-depth post on Instagram. "But it is reality. And These police officer need to be accountable to the maximum degree for their obviously disgusting and horrific actions. I feel so sick, sad and sorry for George Floyd and his family. There is nothing anybody could say to me that makes this encounter even remotely ok," she continued. "He was a peace activist and a man of respect and promise. There is no reason for anyone to be handled like that especially someone that is so unaggressive. Please spread this message."
Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
"Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events," Gigi Hadid wrote on Instagram. "It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting "investigated" or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it's not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it's an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it's an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED..."
Shawn Mendes/Instagram
Shawn Mendes
"I feel sick to my stomach," wrote Shawn Mendes in a statement on Instagram this weekend. "Hearing the sound of his voice crying for help is bone chilling and it f--king breaks my heart I'm so sorry this injustice keeps happening... As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem but that I am part of the problem. It's time for ALL humans to demand change. This needs to be EVERYONES fight. We need to start to really listen to & help amplify black voices. To make their struggles known and to reject racism."
Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
Kelly Rowland
"You can not fight hate with hate, And I'm tired of being angry.....," Kelly Rowland said on Instagram. "I just don't get it."
Pottery Barn Kids
Steph Curry
"GEORGE FLOYD. If this image doesn't disturb you and piss you off, then idk," wrote Steph Curry on Instagram. "I've seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it's the same same same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn't deserve to die. George pleaded for help and was just straight up ignored, which speaks loud and clear that his black life didn't matter. George was murdered. George wasn't human to that cop that slowly and purposefully took his life away. #georgefloyd."
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Selena Gomez
"I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all," wrote Selena Gomez on Instagram. "Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe."
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
"You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life," Ava DuVernay expressed on Twitter. "Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop's knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd."
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Eva Longoria
"Why?!!!!!!! My heart hurts every time I read the news! When will this stop?? Please help our country regain its humanity! We are all humans who deserve to be protected," Eva Longoria wrote on social media. "Not killed. Please don't write any stupid comments. If you are not outraged by this, then unfollow me."
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Ciara
"My heart can't take it, seeing what's happened to #GeorgeFloyd," Ciara tweeted. "This is eerily similar to the death of #EricGarner. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone. It's all senseless."
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian
"For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own. Not today, not anymore," Kim Kardashian wrote on social media.
Valheria Rocha
Taylor Swift
"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter after Donald Trump slammed protests across the nation.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker
Viola Davis
"This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black," Viola Davis wrote on Twitter. "We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......America will never be great until we can figure out a way for it to work for EVERYBODY!!! 'I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued'....... RIP George Floyd."
YouTube
Lady Gaga
"My heart breaks for George Floyd, his family and for the people in Minneapolis," wrote Lady Gaga on Twitter. "Murder is murder. Cops are also citizens, the same rules should apply to them. This is absolutely horrific and if the mayor and DA do not step up it sets a poor example for this entire country."
Instagram
Demi Lovato
"This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I'll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER," Demi Lovato wrote on social media. "DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn't fair so many didn't do their part to ensure you lived in peace."
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Justin Bieber
"THIS MUST STOP," Justin Bieber wrote on social media. "This makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I'm sorry GEORGE FLOYD."
