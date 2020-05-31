Khloe Kardashian isn't staying silent any longer.

The Good American founder took to social media to pay tribute to George Floyd in light of his death earlier this week, while also addressing racism in America.

"Over the last few days I've written and rewritten this so many times. Words feel empty, or somehow not enough, but I can't sit silently," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in her statement.

"Like so many of you I am angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd," Khloe's message began on Instagram. "We have seen this too many times. Black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long, and have shown superhuman resiliency in the face of constant adversity."

"It is incomprehensible to me that it's 2020 and people continue to restrict, stereotype, damage and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality," she continued. "It breaks my heart to think about parents having to teach their children how to stay alive."