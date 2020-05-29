Khloe Kardashian doesn't have time for critics.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of photos of herself and her new darker 'do. After a commenter asked why she looks "so different" in her photos, the Good American head didn't waste any time issuing a reply.

"From my weekly face transplant clearly," she quipped.

Needless to say, fans couldn't get enough of Khloe's response.

"CLAP BACK!" one follower wrote. "Ugh! Love you."

"I loveee you Khlo," added another with a series of laughing emojis.

Khloe's followers aren't the only ones to react to her new style. After Khloe debuted her transformed tresses, her ex, Tristan Thompson wrote "baddie" underneath the selfie and posted fire, heart and muscle emojis. Kris Jenner complimented her daughter's look, as well.

"My Gorgeous Girl!!!!! Wow!!!" the momager wrote.

Khloe first posted a picture of her "bronde" hair last week.

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn," she captioned the image.

The reality TV celeb credited stylists Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham for her cut and hair color and makeup artist Ash K. Holm for her glam.