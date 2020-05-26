Whether they're friends or something more, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been spotted together once again.

A month ago, relationship status speculation sprang up about the 24-year-old supermodel and 23-year-old Phoenix Suns shooting guard after they were spotted together getting into his car in Arizona.

On Monday, it was the catwalk pro who was spotted giving the athlete a lift in her Mercedes G-Wagon from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Memorial Day.

While neither star has commented on the nature of their relationship, sources previously told TMZ they're friends and part of a small circle that has been following the same social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, after the initial sighting surfaced, Jenner fired back at social media critics who crudely claimed she was being "passed around" by NBA players.