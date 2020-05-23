SUNDAYS
Watch Kris Jenner Spill Details About Her Sex Life With Corey Gamble!

by Alyssa Ray | Sat., May. 23, 2020 8:00 AM

Kris Jenner is experiencing a different kind of happy hour these days.

In this bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager turns to best friend Faye Resnick for advice regarding her insatiable sexual appetite. As fans of the show surely recall, Kris left daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shocked with talk of her frisky feelings.

"I don't know what's happening, but I think there's really something wrong with me," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch relays in the new footage above. "Because, I'm always in the mood."

"You're such a bad girl! I'm so happy for you," her gal pal teases.

Despite Faye's gleeful response, Kris expresses concern that her desires for boyfriend Corey Gamble aren't "normal." In true best friend fashion, Faye declares, "Corey is the luckiest man in the world!"

"My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I'm a woman with hormones," Kris notes in a confessional. "So, the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know she will not be the one to judge me and she'll be the one to understand."

With Faye's full attention, Kris reveals that her beau is a "walking, talking Luther Vandross song." Now that's a compliment!

Photos

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble's Cutest Pics

Due to their age difference, Kris is concerned by her over-powering needs. "Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you're supposed to not be 'in the mood,'" she laments.

Thankfully, Faye shuts down this notion, noting that they're in the prime of their lives.

"No, that's not true," the BFF explains. "Supposedly, this is the time of our lives that everything happens for us. These older people are having a ball, literally!"

Kris takes Faye's advice to heart, noting that "sex at my age is a beautiful thing."

For this candid conversation, be sure to watch the bonus clip above. Also, for Kris' funniest moments, take a peek at the images below!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Kris Jenner, GIF, KUWTK

E!

Splash!

When Kim and Kourtney tortured Kris with water balloons...

Kris Jenner, Pie, GIF, KUWTK

E!

Sweet Surprise

Then they immediately threw a pie in her face!

Kris Jenner Mothering, GIF, Krismas

E!

No Selfies Please!

We'll never forget when Kris said this infamous line (LOL!).

Kris Jenner, Krismas, Falling

E!

Oops!

Kris took a tumble during a day of fun by the water.

Kris Jenner Drinking, GIF

Giphy, E!

Happy Hour!

Who needs a glass?

Kris Jenner Falling, KUWTK Gifs

Ass-Kicker

Remember when Kris' kids pushed her into a pool during their tropical getaway?

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Poop

This may be the funniest Kris moment yet. Remember when she was left to clean up Kendall's dog's poop all over the house?! LOL!

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Love!

The woman is honest!

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Ummm..

What is going on here?! 

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Shut the F--k Up!

Kris always makes us LOL, but when she told her girls to "Shut the f--k up" when she was trying to plan a trip, we almost peed our pants.

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

She Makes Fun of Herself

At this moment, we laughed because Kris was poking fun at herself! She said what everyone was thinking!

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

The Lord

Why wouldn't he, Kris?! 

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

TP

Remember when Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian toilet papered Kim Kardashian's house?! 

Kris Jenner, Pole Dancing, GIF

E!

Work it, Girl!

Kris Jenner pole dancing. Enough said. 

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Imitating Kim

Kris doing her best impression of Kim on the phone was hilarious!

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

LOL

When Kris laughs, it makes us laugh!

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Getting High

Remember when Kris experimented with medical marijuana?! 

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Momager

This is us every time we don't have cell service, so we cracked up at this moment because it's so true!

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

LOL!

Kris' face here just makes us laugh so hard!

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Throwback

Who wouldn't crack up at this?! 

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

She's Spontaneous

Kris always keeps everyone on their toes! 

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Hip!

It's so funny when Kris uses the hip phrases!

Kris Jenner's Funniest Moments

Duh.

As it should be Kris, as it should be.

What's your favorite Kris moment? Be sure to let us know!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

