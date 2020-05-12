by Allison Crist | Tue., May. 12, 2020 9:56 AM
Like mother, like son!
At just four years old, Saint West—Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son—is starting to resemble both of his parents more and more each day. But what's shocking is just how similar he looks to Kim when she was his age!
The mother of four recently shared side-by-side photos of her as a child and Saint now, and they're practically identical! She captioned the Instagram Story post, "My twin in every way."
It doesn't get more adorable than that.
Check out the photo collage below, along with more photos of North, Chicago and Psalm's brother, Saint!
Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."
"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 18 post.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.
Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Saint gets some shut-eye!
Kim and Saint make funny faces in an adorable Instagram post from August 2019.
David Banks/Getty Images
Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.
"Guess who," Kim Kardashian asked on Instagram when proving Saint looks just like dad.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.
"My Favorite boy," Kim tweeted with this snapshot of Saint swimming.
Kim lovingly called son Saint her "boo" in this tender moment shared on Instagram.
Saint West couldn't take his eyes off gorgeous mom Kim Kardashian in this family snap!
E!
Kim Kardashian proved "we all need hugs" with this sweet Instagram pic of Saint and Chicago!
Saint flashes a smile while out with mama Kim.
Saint cozies up to papa Kanye while enjoying the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Eve party.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim posted a pic of Saint on her app for his birthday, while also previewing the Kardashian Christmas card. "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim captioned the pic.
Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.
Snapchat
Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.
North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.
Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.
Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.
Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.
Kim captioned these pics, "Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago."
Kim shared this adorable family photo of her brood in matching outfits.
Courtesy: John & Joseph Photography Inc.
The West family celebrates Christmas 2016 at Kris Jenner's house. Hey, MJ!
Courtesy Kim Kardashian West
Kim showers her little boy with kisses as they lie in bed.
Kim Kardashian West
Saint and North don Aladdin-inspired costumes for Halloween.
Saint got filtered on Kim's Snapchat. How adorable is he as a wide-eyed bumble bee?!
Snapchat
Kim posted a Snapchat video of a smiley Saint bouncing around in him carrier in July 2016. Too cute!
Snapchat
Kim snapped this adorable vid of her and Saint swapping smooches on the cheek.
Look at that face! Saint proved early on he's going to grow up to be very handsome.
Saint kicks back in his crib. Zzzz
kimkardashianwest.com
Kim first introduced her son back in February 2016. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," the proud mom-of-two wrote.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
