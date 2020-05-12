SUNDAYS
9PM

Saint West Is Kim Kardashian's "Twin in Every Way" & Here's the Photo Proof!

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Tue., May. 12, 2020 9:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Like mother, like son!

At just four years old, Saint WestKim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son—is starting to resemble both of his parents more and more each day. But what's shocking is just how similar he looks to Kim when she was his age!

The mother of four recently shared side-by-side photos of her as a child and Saint now, and they're practically identical! She captioned the Instagram Story post, "My twin in every way." 

It doesn't get more adorable than that. 

Check out the photo collage below, along with more photos of North, Chicago and Psalm's brother, Saint!

Read

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Running the House" After Hilarious Video Interruption

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 18 post.

Article continues below

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Saint West

Instagram

BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Snuggles

Saint gets some shut-eye!

Article continues below

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Mad-Muggin'

Kim and Saint make funny faces in an adorable Instagram post from August 2019.

Kanye West, Saint West

David Banks/Getty Images

Play Ball!

Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.

Saint West

Instagram

Dad's Mini-Me

"Guess who," Kim Kardashian asked on Instagram when proving Saint looks just like dad. 

Article continues below

Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Joined at the Hip

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.

Saint West

Twitter

Little Swimmer

"My Favorite boy," Kim tweeted with this snapshot of Saint swimming.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim's Boo

Kim lovingly called son Saint her "boo" in this tender moment shared on Instagram.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Instagram

All Eyes on Mom

Saint West couldn't take his eyes off gorgeous mom Kim Kardashian in this family snap!

Saint West, Chicago West

E!

Proud Big Brother

Kim Kardashian proved "we all need hugs" with this sweet Instagram pic of Saint and Chicago!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Mother Son Moment

Saint flashes a smile while out with mama Kim.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

Saint cozies up to papa Kanye while enjoying the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

Birthday Boy

Kim posted a pic of Saint on her app for his birthday, while also previewing the Kardashian Christmas card. "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim captioned the pic.

Saint West, Car Seat

Facebook

Carpooling

Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.

Article continues below

Saint West

Snapchat

Saint's Snapchats

Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, 2 Chainz, Wife, Kids, Family, Pre-Fourth of July

Instagram

Family on the Fourth

North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Crawling Cutie

Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.

Article continues below

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Time!

Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Sweeties

Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Sainty Boo

Kim captioned these pics, "Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago."

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Wests in White

Kim shared this adorable family photo of her brood in matching outfits.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, North

Courtesy: John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Seasons Greetings

The West family celebrates Christmas 2016 at Kris Jenner's house. Hey, MJ!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

Cuddles & Kisses

Kim showers her little boy with kisses as they lie in bed.

Article continues below

Saint West, North West

Kim Kardashian West

Disney Darlings

Saint and North don Aladdin-inspired costumes for Halloween.

Saint West

Bumble Bee Baby

Saint got filtered on Kim's Snapchat. How adorable is he as a wide-eyed bumble bee?!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian Snapchat

Snapchat

All Smiles

Kim posted a Snapchat video of a smiley Saint bouncing around in him carrier in July 2016. Too cute!

Article continues below

Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Pucker Up

Kim snapped this adorable vid of her and Saint swapping smooches on the cheek.

Saint West

Twitter

What a Looker!

Look at that face! Saint proved early on he's going to grow up to be very handsome.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian West Twitter

Twitter

Comfy Boy

Saint kicks back in his crib. Zzzz

Article continues below

Saint West

kimkardashianwest.com

Big Debut!

Kim first introduced her son back in February 2016. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," the proud mom-of-two wrote.

MORE PHOTOS: Kim & Kanye's Cutest Pics

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , Saint West , Kanye West , Kardashian News , Photos , Celebrities , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.