Scott Disickis shining a light on his personal demons.

The reality TV star and real estate mogul's attorney confirmed Monday that he recently checked into rehab to address ongoing emotional issues surrounding the deaths of his mother and father six years ago. The news comes on the heels of a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, where Disick confronted his ongoing grief for the first time.

"Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about," Disick admitted. "It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them."

In late 2013, Disick's mother, Bonnie Disick, passed away at the age of 63. Less than three months later, Jeffrey Disick died.

Inspired by his desire to keep their legacies alive, Disick reached out to a longtime family-friend, who flew to L.A. with childhood photo albums to share with his and Kourtney Kardashian's children. The emotional ordeal ultimately gave Disick the comfort he'd been missing.