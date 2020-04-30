Merry and bright?

On tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family faced unexpected tension as they prepared for Christmas. The drama first started when Kim Kardashian stepped down as host of the family's annual Christmas Eve party.

Per the KKW Beauty boss, her husband Kanye West didn't "want the responsibility to have the Christmas Eve party at our house this year." Understandably, the mother of four "felt bad" about this decision as mom Kris Jenner was so upset when she took over the yearly bash.

"I don't want her to think that I'm not grateful," Kim relayed to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

The SKIMS mogul shared the bad news with Kris while at Kourtney's Poosh.com event. Hilariously, Kim revealed she told her mom in public so the latter wouldn't make a seen.

"You know how people when they're like dating and they invite them to a public restaurant to break up with them? So, I thought I would do it in a public setting and tell you so you can't really get mad at me," North West's mom told Kris. "I am breaking up with the Christmas Eve party, I can't do it this year."