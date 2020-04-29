Kendall Jenner isn't here for the nonsense.

The 24-year-old supermodel sounded off on Twitter after reports surfaced that she and Devin Booker (who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns) were an item.

TMZ reported the two were seen riding around together in his Maybach and were headed on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. The outlet's sources pointed out they're just friends, despite how things looked in the footage they obtained.

Of course, it didn't take long for those reports to spread like wildfire.

Many online began making suggestive jokes that NBA players were "passing" Kendall around. One Twitter user chimed in and wrote, "Maybe she passing them around."

However, Kendall was quick to respond the offensive comments and shut things down with one epic message.

"they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared.

Pretty soon, her feed was flooded with replies that ranged from "drag them queen" to "f--k yes wow."