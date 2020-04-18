Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian!

Today, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turns 41 years old and we're here to ring in her birthday by looking back at her sweetest pictures with her adorable family.

As we all know, the reality TV queen and CEO of Poosh is the proud mama to three kids that she co-parents with Scott Disick.

We've watched her children Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and her youngest Reign Disick grow up in front of our eyes as the celeb has shared touching moments like family vacations, holiday celebrations and day-to-day time together that is too cute.

Whether it's dancing around with Mason on his TikTok channel, giving Penelope sweet kisses or having fun in the sun with Reign, the mom is always having a great time with her kids.

She also has a great co-parent in Scott, who is down to dress us as Captain America for a group Halloween costume or share heartwarming photos of him hanging out with the kids.