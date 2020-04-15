by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 3:51 PM
Kourtney Kardashian isn't losing sleep over people's recent Instagram comments.
Nearly a week ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star sparked pregnancy rumors after she uploaded a sultry photo on the 'Gram. In the snapshot, she posed in a button-down dress that was left open around her stomach.
Many of her followers began to wonder if she was expecting baby number four. But before the post raised anymore eyebrows, Kourtney chimed in and simply shut down the speculation after a few fans went back-and-forth.
"You are pregnant," a person replied, with another fan responding, "nope, wish she was."
"Put the blessing out there though," the Poosh founder said.
On Wednesday, Kourtney took a moment to reflect on that moment from last week and how she's learned to brush off comments like that.
"I posted this photo the other day and so many of the comments were like, 'Are you pregnant? Baby number four? Pregnant? Pregnant?' And I could've taken that offensively," she expressed during an Instagram Live with Sarah Howard.
With those kind of comments, she explained that she could've easily questioned her weight.
"Instead, I knew that I didn't look pregnant. I've been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I'm pregnant," she shared.
Adding, "To me, it's very feminine to have curves, and I embrace my body, so I didn't take it offensively, and instead, I wrote back and I said, 'Let's put the good blessings out there.' Put out a good vibe."
She noted that not every comment was negative or rude on her feed.
"One of the comments that I really liked said, 'I almost thought you were pregnant because your body looks extra curvy and feminine and glowing.' So someone said something in a really positive way," she explained. "I just think there's so much criticism to everybody not even on your physicality, just on the way we do things."
"Because we live in this social media world, where people just feel—not only to celebrities—but to everybody that they can just comment on what you're doing," she continued. "I remember, when I first became a mom, people would comment on every little thing. 'You're doing this right, you're doing this wrong.' Everyone has such vastly different opinions."
For the reality TV personality, it's all about being confident and being comfortable in the skin you're in. So when the haters share their unwanted thoughts, it won't matter.
"I'm really big on loving all of yourself," she shared. "I think also not taking yourself so seriously [and] try to not be so hard on yourself."
She added, "I think the awareness of doing certain things is the important part. But I think just knowing that we're not perfect."
We could all take a page from Kourt's book.
