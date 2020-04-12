And then she was two!

It's crazy to think that it's already been two years since baby True Thompson was welcomed to the world.

In that time, we've seen Khloe Kardashian's little one grow into an adorable toddler who takes a lot after her mama.

Back when Khloe first announced her pregnancy in 2017, she wrote that becoming a parent was her, "Greatest dream realized...I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along" and anyone who has been following her since True's birth can see how great of a mom Khloe is.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star frequently shares photos and videos peeking into the duo's lives. From the twosome constantly wearing matching outfits to Khloe taking sweet selfies, we can't get enough!

So, to honor the tot's second birthday, we're taking a look back at her cutest photos with her loving mother.

We're pretty sure we'll see some more today, as the Kardashians are kind of known for creating amazing birthdays for their kids.