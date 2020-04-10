Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting another baby?

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star addressed speculation that she was pregnant with her 4th child on Instagram—and her response is raising some eyebrows.

After posting a steamy picture of herself donning an orange button-up dress and exposing her mid-section, one fan jumped to the conclusion that the mom of three had another baby on the way. The fan commented, "You are pregnant." Chiming in, another fan answered, "nope, wish she was." Seeing their exchange, Kourtney set the record straight and responded, "Put the blessing out there though," adding the praying hands emoji.

This isn't the first time that the POOSH founder has expressed interest in wanting to give Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, another sibling. When she was the subject of pregnancy rumors in January, Kourtney denied allegations and said, "No I wish," when asked by a fan if she was expecting.