Khloe Kardashian Says She May "Never Date Again" After Tristan Thompson Split

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 8:00 AM

Single and not ready to mingle.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner grills daughter Khloe Kardashian about her love life. As E! readers surely know, the Revenge Body host has been single since splitting from her daughter's father, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019.

"Are you dating anybody?" the famed momager inquires.

"No, not even thinking about it," the Good American mogul responds.

In fact, as Khloe notes herself, she hasn't even been on a date since the split. This news thoroughly shocks the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who whispers "Stop!" at Khloe's confession.

"I have friends that are like, 'I want to hook you up with someone.' I just don't care," True Thompson's mom adds. "I'm focused on myself and True and that's just what I do."

Even though Kris seems disheartened by this update, Khloe declares she may "never date again."

"Khloe has definitely been through a rough year and, the fact that she says she doesn't want to date again is a little sad for me," Kris notes in a confessional. "Because, I want her to live her best life and hope that she'll have another baby one day."

Furthermore, Kris defends it's good to put yourself out there in order "to figure out what you want and what's meant to be." Although Khloe makes it clear that she currently has no interest in romance or having another baby, her mother encourages her to freeze her eggs.

"If I want to I will one day, I just don't care to," the mother of one expresses.

"You need frozen eggs," Kris shares once more.

This pressure from Kris only irritates Khloe, who feels she's doing just fine on her own.

"I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date," Khloe reflects to the KUWTK camera. "I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing. And I think that should be really empowering and should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon…I'm actually f--king fantastic."

Watch this conversation play out in the clip above.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

