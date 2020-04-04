by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Apr. 4, 2020 1:06 PM
Cozy vibes!
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, practicing social distancing is more important than ever. And that's exactly what Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson have been doing.
On Friday night, the mother-daughter duo hung out at home and dressed in matching pajama sets. The two posed for the camera, with similar facial expressions mind you, on the reality TV star's Instagram Stories.
"Quarantine Queen," a message read on Khloe's snap, with her and True sitting on the couch.
As for their fashionable stay at-home 'fits? The Good American founder and her little nugget both rocked leopard-printed button-down tops that were the cat's pajamas... we had to!
While Tristan Thompson wasn't spotted in any of Khloe's 'Gram posts last night, a source told E! News they've been spending time with each other during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season," a source recently shared. "It's been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True."
"There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe's house and stays in contact with them when he's not," the source added. "They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time."
To see Khloe and True's cozy Friday night and their twinning moment, scroll through our gallery below!
Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.
The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.
The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time.
The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!
April sun in California means pool time for these babes.
Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.
In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.
Name a better duo...we'll wait.
Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.
In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.
"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.
In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.
Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at.
To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.
Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.
During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.
Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?
Snuggle time is always a good time.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
