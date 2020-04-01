Where do the Kardashians go from here?
In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian clashes with sister Khloe Kardashian mere moments after her physical altercation with Kim Kardashian. As was documented at the end of last week's episode, Kim and Kourtney's issues became physical after the KKW Beauty boss criticized the Poosh.com founder's work ethic.
"Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f--king day?" Kourt sounds off on Kim. "Like, it's torture."
"But, how did we even get on this? I thought we were talking about Kendall," a confused Khloe comments.
While the Revenge Body host begs for clarity, the mother of three snaps at her sister that the conversation "is done." Of course, Khloe is taken aback by Kourtney's aggression.
"Because every day, it's your f--king attitude and your f--king attitude! Every day," Mason Disick's mom snaps while gesturing at her sisters.
"So, then get out," Khloe responds. "Leave us alone!"
According to Kourtney, she has no problem with Khloe when they're not filming. Understandably, Kim loses her patience with Kourtney and demands that her older sister leave.
"I don't want to be near your fat ass, ok? I don't," Scott Disick's ex claps back.
As Kourtney storms out, she notes in a confessional that the constant criticism has forced her to a breaking point. Meanwhile, Kim, Khloe and Kendall Jenner discuss what has gone down.
Since the spat originated between Kendall and Kim, the supermodel is more than confused by Kourtney's involvement.
Despite how it started, Khloe reveals she doesn't understand why Kourtney got so mad.
"I think Kim and I both are really surprised as to how things escalated so quickly," Khloe concludes. "We don't know where all of this has come from. We know there's been friction recently, but I don't think any of us knew it was this bad and heavy. It's really surprising that it's gone this far."
Watch the scene play out for yourself in the clip above.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE