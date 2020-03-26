The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services recently conducted an investigation into Dream Kardashian's wellbeing, attorneys for both Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna confirmed to E! News.

On Wednesday, Chyna's legal representative said that the 3-year-old suffered "severe" burns on her legs while in Rob's custody on two separate occasions.

The first incident, Chyna's attorney alleged, occurred in late February. The attorney stated in part, "Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again."

Then on Saturday, March 21, Dream returned to Chyna's home after spending time with Rob with another burn on the same leg.

"When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream's second burn happened at his home," the attorney claimed. "Rob then changed his story and had his nanny send a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob's house from a hot lightbulb. Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second-degree burn."

From there we're told Chyna filed a complaint with the DCFS, whose personnel began looking into the matter.