Moms know best!

When Kourtney Kardashian found out her 10-year-old son started an Instagram account without her knowledge, she went into full mother mode.

For a brief refresher: On Tuesday, Mason Disick appeared to join the social media platform, and even started an Instagram Live. However, his time on the 'Gram was cut short when his parents—Kourtney and Scott Disick—learned about it.

"He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Sarah Howard during a Poosh Instagram Live session on Wednesday. "I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like... He's 10!"

She continued, "I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's... 13."

As the Poosh founder pointed out, social media can be such a negative space.

"I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments," she shared. "People can be so mean. It's really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it's not the time."