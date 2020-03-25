1. Kim Blows Up on Kourtney for "Stealing Her Style"

At the beginning of the season, Kim accused Kourtney of stealing her look after she learned that Kourt's stylist reached out to Thierry Mugler—the designer behind Kim's 2019 Met Gala ensemble—about a potential partnership.

"I don't think Kourtney really understands the leg work that goes behind this…Like, you have to really have a relationship with that designer," Kim said in a confessional interview. "I've spent months and months flying to Miami to see what [Mugler's] vision is. So, for her to jump in, I just was like, 'Oh, come on. She has no idea how this works.'"

The sisters ended up getting into a huge argument over the phone after exchanging a series of nasty texts.

"I said, 'You're going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kinds of problems you have?'" Kourtney explained to sister Khloe. "And she's like, 'You're really a miserable human being and you keep not understanding the issue because you, all of a sudden, turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world's issues—which you've not contributed one ounce to the world.'"

Meanwhile, Kim was venting to mom Kris.

"You f--kin' fake humanitarian hoe. I actually do s--t for the world and you f--king fake it all day long," Kim said of Kourtney. "And act like, 'Oh! There's people dying, Kim.' And what the f--k are you doing about it? So, shut the f--k up."