Kim Kardashian Found a Live Lobster Walking Down Her Street and Twitter Is Shook

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 6:32 PM

As a wise Kris Jenner once said, "this is a case for the FBI."

On Monday afternoon, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share some bizarre news.

"Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?!," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted, alongside a short clip of said lobster walking around in Calabasas unbothered AF.

Of course, much like the KKW Beauty founder—we have a lot of questions.

Where exactly did Kim find this lobster? Did she walk away from the lobster or rescue the lobster? Does the lobster have an owner? Better yet, does the lobster have a name?

But it looks like we might have some answers. The Calabasas Lobster already has its own Twitter account—we can't make this up.

"Wtf I think I just passed Kim K's house," the "lobster" tweeted. "1,000 likes and I'll bite Kanye."

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

Like us, Twitter was also quite shook after Kim shared the video of the lobster.

One Twitter user wrote, "this lobster managed to meet a Kardashian before..."

Another Twitter user suggested Kim name the lobster "Kebastian." To which the Calabasas Lobster replied, "she can't name, I'm my own lobster."

Another person on Twitter wrote, "Hes probably wondering why Kim Kardashian is just walking the streets of Calabasas."

Just another normal day in Calabasas... and the Internet.

