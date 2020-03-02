Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all.

North West surprised Paris Fashion Week on Monday as she gave an impromptu rap performance at dad Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 show. The musical number, which featured lyrics about the 6-year-old's "really cute" shoes and a shout out to cousin Penelope Disick, is now facing comparisons to a song from another aspiring young singer.

The parents of Insta-famous child star ZaZa aired their grievances in a post asking Kim and Kanye to credit their daughter the next time North takes the stage.

"We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child's involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don't wanna feel like our daughter's journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED," the post read.

You can see how Zaza's track compares to North's here, but as Kim sees it her daughter's version is simply a remix.