North West Makes Her Musical Debut at Kanye West's Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Show

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 1:43 PM

North West, Yeezy Show, 2020 Paris Fashion Week

yeezy.com

Mic drop!

North West just stole the show at her famous dad's Paris Fashion Week runway. On Monday, the 6-year-old star made her musical debut as she rapped an adorable song with catchy lyrics like: "This is my style."

While Ye's latest collection was a highly-anticipated event that featured unique monochromatic designs, it was North's singing chops that really made it unforgettable. And luckily for fans of the famous family, her performance was broadcast live on Yeezy's website.

As models traipsed down the runway in Kanye's newest fashion pieces, which was held at the Espace Oscar Niemeyer, the 6-year-old cutie took center stage with her rap.

"I will never do bad things / Walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they're really cute."

Of course, the 42-year-old designer and rapper was beaming with joy as his daughter performed her little heart out in front of a massive crowd.

Read

North West and Penelope Disick Are Part of SKIMS-Wearing "Cardi Crew" and Cardi B Approves

At one point, the Jesus Is King star walked onstage and proudly stood by his daughter's side and was seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she debuted her song.

North West, Yeezy Show, 2020 Paris Fashion Week

yeezy.com

Kanye wasn't the only proud parent at the Paris Fashion Week show.

Kim Kardashian appeared to sit front row and took to Instagram Stories to record her baby girl performing up on stage.

This isn't the first time North has put her vocals on full display, however, it does mark her debut solo performance.

Before today, the rising star has joined her dad during his Sunday Services, where's she's performed a few songs with him. Even her brother, Saint West, has the musical gene and has belted out some songs with his dad and sister at the Sunday Services.

Along with her musical talents, North has proven she's following in her mother's footsteps with her knack for fashion. Kim has shared many images of her daughter's eccentric style, and has even revealed that she loves dressing up her friends and family members.

"Styled by North * fake cast included," the KKW Beauty founder recently shared on Instagram, alongside an image of North posing with her gal pals.

Needless to say, North is on her way to selling out shows with both her music and fashion skills.

