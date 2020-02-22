by Brett Malec | Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 8:00 AM
True Thompson has the best parents!
Khloe Kardashian is opening up and getting real about co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson in this bonus clip from the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While appearing on good friend and lawyer Laura Wasser's podcast Divorce Sucks!, the 35-year-old E! star reveals how she keeps things cordial with her ex in the best interest of their 1-year-old little girl.
"Your parents split up in '91, so how old were you then, Khloe?" Wasser asks in the video.
"I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing...I'm sure now that I've gone through it myself trying to co-parent, that they were so seamless with it," Khloe says. "I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one. For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I'm a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her."
Khloe continued, "As a kid, I didn't know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. And I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there."
Check out the sweet moment above! And scroll down to relive Khloe and True's cutest family photos.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Khloe Instagram
True gets her face painted at Chicago West's 2nd birthday party. "My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me," Khloe wrote. "She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed I was melting lol."
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and her daughter appear at the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
It's beginning to look a lot like...
"I can't wait until we can have conversations," Khloe wrote. "My best friend!"
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
A casual winter weekday with True!
"Merry Christmas everyone!! We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It's safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!"
"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe captioned this precious photo of herself and True. "I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!"
Khloe shared this priceless pic of True and Chicago West hugging it out in front of a picturesque sunset.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"♡ My baby bread baker!!! We bake bread together a few times a week ♡ I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever ♡"
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
To see her is to take a sudden...chill!
One of these pumpkins is not like the others!
Keep the Hallow's Eve looks coming, True!
"Oompa loompa doompety da
If you're not greedy, you will go far
You will live in happiness too
Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do
Doompety do"
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True channels serious Wizard of Oz vibes in this precious lion costume.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The cutest arachnid we ever did see!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"♡ SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share ♡"
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
"The Love of my life!!!!"
True bonds with her baby cousin Psalm! "This is LOVE," Khloe captioned the heartwarming photo.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Is this thing on?! True and Stormi play pretend behind the wheel of a tractor during an afternoon out pumpkin-picking.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True gets her kicks on Route 66!
"Until the end of time, it's you and I"
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Kardashian kids know how to rock a family photo op. "The sweetest little tribe," Khloe wrote on Instagram.
Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
"I was going through my phone and found these photos from our vacation with LaLa and Kimberly. We had the best time and created the best memories! family over EVERYTHING always," Khloe captioned a September IG post with previously unseen pictures from their August Bahamas trip.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
In another snapshot from the gals' island vacation, Khloe and True venture out to sea!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
She's a natural! "Fashion Week," Khloe captioned the photo.
Khloe and True serve major looks in complementary sundresses.
True leads the way in this picture-perfect snapshot from her Bahamas trip. "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote. "This beach is a slice of heaven!"
"Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don't count' True: Don't tell me twice Chi," Khloe captioned the adorable family photo.
True and Khloe pose for a sweet selfie during their recent mother-daughter beach trip.
"True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," Khloe captioned the photo series. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early."
A Malibu beach day with mom!
"A leopard and her cub," Khloe wrote on Instagram.
Kisses from True! "You are my sun, my moon and all of my stars," Khloe captioned this sweet snapshot.
True had a blast in the photo booth at great-grandma MJ's 85th birthday party!
True cuddles up with her auntie and cousin. "Love bugs," Kim wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True is precious as ever in this full-length snapshot that sees the toddler showing off her pink printed PJs and smiling big for the camera. "My baby bunny," Khloe captioned the sweet photo on Instagram.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties #Cousins #FamilyOverEverything," Khloe captioned this sweet photo of True, North and Penelope.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True catches up on some reading!
Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian
True looks fierce as ever sporting bedazzled red sunglasses in Khloe's arms on 4th of July.
Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian
True poses with a swing shaped like a watermelon during a trip to the World of Fruit Museum with mom.
Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian
True flashes a pink popsicle and big smile toward the camera standing in the foreground of some more watermelon-themed seating.
Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe's little one looks like she just discovered something wonderful in this adorable snapshot from the gals' mom-daughter museum adventure.
Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian
These make-believe fruits are almost as big as True, but the curious 1-year-old tries sinking her teeth into one anyway. We respect that!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
True sits front and center in this snapshot with cousins Stormi, Chicago and Dream.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True is chasing waterfalls and loving it! "Truezeldorf," her mom wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True loves her relatives! And it's totally mutual. "BFF cousins," Khloe captioned this photo of her daughter and Dream Kardashian hanging out.
"The Triplets," Kylie captioned this snapshot of Chicago, True and Stormi.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Vibes," Khloe captioned this photo of True color-coordinating with a pink flamingo float in Turks and Caicos.
Love you, KoKo and True!
