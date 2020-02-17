Whoever said moms can't handle TikTok clearly hasn't met Kim Kardashian.

On Monday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her day with North West. As it turns out, the mother-daughter duo was having some TikTok fun.

In the clip shared on Instagram, North presses the record button and quickly gets to work in making a special video. And if you thought her mom was just going to chill in the background, you better think again!

Wearing black leggings and a matching tank-top, Kim went all in with her fabulous moves and big facial expressions. In other words, she totally nailed it and made a great co-star. "So Good!!" La La Anthony wrote in the comments section. Noah Cyrus added, "Inventors of TikTok."

For those still unfamiliar with TikTok, forgive yourself. We're here to help. The platform is the leading destination for short-form mobile video with a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy.