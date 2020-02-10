New hair, who dis?

Just one day after making everyone swoon at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Kim Kardashian is turning heads once again.

On Monday night, the SKIMS founder debuted a fun and flirty new hair color: a honey blonde shade.

Taking to social media, Kim showed off her fresh 'do that was styled with full, voluminous curls and parted to the side.

She appeared to be in the middle of a glam session, as celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz worked his magic on her tresses.

According to the Keeping With the Kardashians star, she revealed that her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have been wanting to try out the honey blonde hair color but she decided to do it first.

"Do you guys like it," the reality TV personality asked on her Instagram Stories of her chic 'do. "So Kylie and Khloe thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color... I got 'em."