Pregnancy is a good look on Malika Haqq!

Khloe Kardashian's BFF has been positively glowing throughout her pregnancy and proving it by posting tons of sweet baby bump pics on social media.

From a sexy nude maternity shoot to cradling her belly with twin sister Khadijah Haqq, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have loved seeing Malika's pregnancy journey since she announced she's expecting back in September 2019.

And just this past weekend, fans got a glimpse inside Malika's gorgeous baby shower, which was attended by all her friends and family including Khloe, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khadijah and more.