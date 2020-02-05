Accidents happen, even at the Kardashian-West household; Kim Kardashian has revealed that her and Kanye West's 2-year-old daughter Chicago West recently injured her face after falling out of her high chair, and had to have stitches.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and SKIMS founder and mother of four made her comments on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to like, figure it all out," she said. "So stuff happens...you just gotta roll with it. She's OK, yes. Big, big scar on her cheek, but she's OK."

Kim's interview aired two weeks after she posted on Instagram a rare photo of her, Kanye, and their kids Chicago, daughter North West, 6, and sons Saint West, 4, and Psalm West, 8 months, gathered together at their kitchen table for breakfast. Chicago is shown sitting on a regular dining chair.