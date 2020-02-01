Stormi Webster's celebrating another trip around the sun with the most lavish birthday celebration.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are celebrating their little one's birthday with another Stormi World -themed party! It's safe to say that Stormi World might now be an annual tradition, which is also a direct homage to her father's album, ASTROWORLD.

Last year, Kylie went all out for her daughter's birthday for her first Stormi world party. This year, she's turning it up a notch.

On Saturday afternoon, Kylie took to Instagram Stories to share an inside look at Stormi World 2, where her 2-year-old daughter and her friends will get the chance to explore three themes: Trolls World, Frozen World and Stormi World.

And because Disneyland works hard, but Kylie works harder, Stormi's mommy even had customized maps made so party-goers don't get lost.

Ahead of the birthday party, Kylie shared a picture on Instagram Stories of birthday presents all wrapped up and ready for her baby girl, writing, "I can't wait for my baby to wake up in the AM." But it looks like the biggest and most exciting present of all was this party.