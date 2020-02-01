Stormi Webster turns 2!

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram this morning to share a sweet and touching birthday tribute to her daughter, who she shares with Travis Scott, on her special day.

"And just like that she's two, happy birthday to my Stormi," Kylie wrote, alongside a series of pictures of her adorable daughter. "February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo."

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also took to Instagram to share a special message to her granddaughter.

"Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi," wrote Kris Jenner, alongside more pics of the little one. "You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy light up a room... I cherish every moment we spend together, what a huge blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey. #HappyBirthdayStormi."

Last night, Kylie also shared a picture on Instagram Stories of birthday presents for her daughter, writing, "I can't wait for my baby to wake up in the AM."