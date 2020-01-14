Kim Kardashian is making temperatures rise!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her extremely toned body while vacationing in Mexico over the weekend. The 39-year-old reality TV personality was photographed enjoying a beach day during her trip. Aside from all of the fun she appeared to be having, it was her bathing suit that made waves.

While the SKIMS founder is known for wearing daring and dramatic designs on and off the red carpet, her latest fashion piece was her riskiest yet.

Kim slipped into a cream-colored swimsuit that made her the center of attention, as her bikini featured a racerback top that tied in the back and a cheeky thong as the bikini bottom. It's safe to say the reality TV star highlighted her, umm, assets in a showstopping swimsuit.

As if that weren't enough to get people talking, the KKW Beauty founder completed her sizzling beach lewk with large sunglasses and a long braided ponytail.