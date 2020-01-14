BRAND NEW
Kylie Jenner's Throwback of Kendall Jenner Deserves a Visit From the Tooth Fairy

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 10:17 AM

Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Kids grow up so fast these days.

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner has become one of the most sought after models in the world. But long before walking in runways or posing for prestigious publications, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was just a young girl smiling for her sister's camera.

Need proof? Just look at Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post that included an epic throwback photo of her sibling.

In the snapshot, Kendall smiled for the camera while showing off her missing teeth—and likely waiting for the tooth fairy to arrive.

"I miss u @KendallJenner," Kylie captioned the post. Kendall replied, "Agh I miss you." As for what other family members think of the special throwback, they're crazy in love as well.

"Cutie," Khloe Kardashian shared in the comments section while Hailey Bieber simply wrote, "OMG."

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Moments of the Decade

"Oh you have a window in your mouth!!" Kris Jenner shared while Caitlyn Jenner added, "Something is missing…"

Kylie's latest pic has us wanting to go back in time to Kendall's life growing up in the spotlight.

Before walking in New York Fashion Week or receiving 121 million Instagram followers, the E! star was just a Calabasas resident growing up in a famous family. Take a trip down memory lane in our gallery below.

Kendall Jenner

Early Days

Where does the time go?! 

Kendall Jenner

Early Days

The Jenner girls with the late Robert Kardashian.

Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images

2000

Talk about a throwback!

Article continues below

Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Cesare Bonazza/WireImage

2003

How cute are they?!

Bruce Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Lee Celano/WireImage for Hollywood Reporter

2004

Pigtail cutie!

Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2007

Happy little Kendall!

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Lester Cohen/WireImage

2008

Not much has changed!

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Jesse Grant/WireImage.com

2009

Sister, sister!

Kendall Jenner

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2009

Strutting her stuff in the early days!

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

2010

Kendall goes for a more casual look on the red carpet back in 2010!

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010/WireImage

2010

Teen Choice Awards!

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

2011

Blue babies!

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

2012

Well yellllloowww Kendall! 

Kendall Jenner

KVS/Shirley/PacificCoastNews.com

2013

Cutest bathing suit, ever? 

2013 American Music Awards, Kendall Jenner

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013

Looking more mature each day!

Article continues below

Pucci, Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

2014

Hitting the runway...

Kendall Jenner, Chanel Collection

FameFlynet, Inc

2014

Her dreams coming true!

Kendall Jenner, H&M

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2015

She has this modeling thing down. 

Article continues below

Fashion Police, Kendall Jenner, amfAR Gala

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2015

Gorgeous...

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles

Instagram

2016

We see you! Kendall was spotted spending time with Harry Styles in LA.

Kendall Jenner, MTV Movie Awards 2016

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

2016

Kendall looked absolutely stunning at the MTV Movie Awards 2016.

Article continues below

