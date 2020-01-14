by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 10:17 AM
Kids grow up so fast these days.
It's no secret that Kendall Jenner has become one of the most sought after models in the world. But long before walking in runways or posing for prestigious publications, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was just a young girl smiling for her sister's camera.
Need proof? Just look at Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post that included an epic throwback photo of her sibling.
In the snapshot, Kendall smiled for the camera while showing off her missing teeth—and likely waiting for the tooth fairy to arrive.
"I miss u @KendallJenner," Kylie captioned the post. Kendall replied, "Agh I miss you." As for what other family members think of the special throwback, they're crazy in love as well.
"Cutie," Khloe Kardashian shared in the comments section while Hailey Bieber simply wrote, "OMG."
"Oh you have a window in your mouth!!" Kris Jenner shared while Caitlyn Jenner added, "Something is missing…"
Kylie's latest pic has us wanting to go back in time to Kendall's life growing up in the spotlight.
Before walking in New York Fashion Week or receiving 121 million Instagram followers, the E! star was just a Calabasas resident growing up in a famous family. Take a trip down memory lane in our gallery below.
Where does the time go?!
The Jenner girls with the late Robert Kardashian.
Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images
Talk about a throwback!
Cesare Bonazza/WireImage
How cute are they?!
Lee Celano/WireImage for Hollywood Reporter
Pigtail cutie!
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Happy little Kendall!
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Not much has changed!
Jesse Grant/WireImage.com
Sister, sister!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Strutting her stuff in the early days!
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Kendall goes for a more casual look on the red carpet back in 2010!
Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010/WireImage
Teen Choice Awards!
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Blue babies!
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Well yellllloowww Kendall!
KVS/Shirley/PacificCoastNews.com
Cutest bathing suit, ever?
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Looking more mature each day!
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
Hitting the runway...
FameFlynet, Inc
Her dreams coming true!
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
She has this modeling thing down.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Gorgeous...
We see you! Kendall was spotted spending time with Harry Styles in LA.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kendall looked absolutely stunning at the MTV Movie Awards 2016.
