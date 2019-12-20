The Kardashian-Jenners certainly know how to celebrate the holidays.

Whether they're throwing a lavish Christmas Eve party or sending out a fabulous holiday card, the famous family is known for pulling out all the stops come Christmastime. This may be why we were shocked to learn that there would be no elaborate Kardashian holiday card this year.

As we previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars will "do their own Christmas card photos with their individual families." Kim Kardashian and Kanye West already kicked this off with a cozy, laid-back photo of their entire brood.

While we've yet to see snaps from the other Kardashian-Jenners, we're hoping to see festive photos closer to Dec. 24. In case you forgot, after saying they wouldn't do a holiday card in 2018, the E! veterans dropped a surprise image on Christmas Eve.