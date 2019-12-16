You're doing amazing, sweetie!

Amy Schumer loves Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After watching the reality series' equal-parts emotional and hilarious season finale last night, the actor-comedian took to social media to commend its titular family unit on a job well done.

"I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight," Schumer shared on Instagram Sunday evening, post-show. "I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family."

Continuing, the seasoned funny lady and apparent KUWTK fan went on to praise the Kardashian-Jenner siblings—who fought, reconciled and wrapped season 17 with a laugh-out-loud dinner party during which the women performed spot-on impersonations of one another—for their candor, humor and kindness, both in front of and behind the cameras.