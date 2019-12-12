OK, so we know Kirby Jenner is Kendall Jenner's "twin" "brother"—but how did these two meet again?

In exclusive comments to E! News during Calvin Klein's Holiday Pajama Party Wednesday night, Dec. 11, Kendall recounts the faux siblings' origin story. And as it turns out, the fashion model and producer of upcoming Quibi series Kirby Jenner (the latest spin-off series from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise, currently slated for a 2020 release) discovered its lead character the same way the rest of the world did: courtesy of the quick-witted Photoshop talent's increasingly popular and consistently entertaining Instagram account.

"He struck me," Kendall recalls, calling her new business partner "so talented" and "super funny."

Those familiar with Kirby's social media presence know exactly what she's talking about.