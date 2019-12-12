Kendall Jenner's impression of sister Kylie Jenner will have you seeing double!

The supermodel is doing a hilarious impression of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul in this hilarious preview clip from this Sunday's season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Dressed in a pink wig and armed with a nude Kylie Cosmetics liquid lipstick, Kendall tells the KUWTK cameras, "I love over-lining my lips, this is how it all started," as she smears the product all around her mouth. "Literally, I just over-lined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."

LOL!

Kendall then grabs a bright red shade and begins applying it on top of her previous coat. "Mix the shades. We love mixing," she laughs. "It feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f--king good."