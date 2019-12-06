Oh, brother! Have Kim Kardashian's boys outdone themselves, or what?

Psalm West and Saint West are precious as ever in a cozy string of snapshots shared to Kim's Instagram account Friday morning, Dec. 6. The post, which has already earned more than 2 million likes on the social media platform, pictures 4-year-old Saint cuddling up to his baby brother while sporting a heartwarming smile.

Psalm—Kim and Kanye West's youngest, who was born in May—is still a little too young to return his sibling's sweet squeeze. But we can definitely spot his right hand clutching Saint's sweater in the post's introductory photo!