Jordyn Woods is following Khloe Kardashian's lead.

Hours after the E! reality TV star shared a message defending her decision to forgive both Jordyn and ex Tristan Thompson for their alleged hookup, the 22-year-old social media star is reacting publicly.

Jordyn re-posted a quote to her Instagram Stories that read, "Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you." She then tweeted, "Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s--t daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations."

Since first being accused of causing Khloe and Tristan's split in February, Jordyn has addressed the scandal at length and even likened the sudden onslaught of social media bullying she experienced to cancer.

But as it stands now, both Jordyn and Khloe have made it abundantly clear they're ready to move on for good.