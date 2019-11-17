by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 5:26 PM
Like father, like daughter!
Travis Scott is enjoying much-needed quality time with his one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. So much so, that the 28-year-old rapper dressed his baby girl like him. That's right, the one-year-old cutie channeled her famous father wearing an army green Astroworld shirt, colorful sneakers, gold-chained jewelry and adorable box braids.
"Daddy's hair," Scott captioned his Instagram post, alongside four snapshots of his daughter looking chic and cute dressed as him. "stormi's world," he shared in a second Instagram upload with a photo of his baby girl.
Their father-daughter hangout comes nearly a week after Kylie Jenner and Stormi flew to Houston to cheer on Scott during his Astroworld music festival. Fans of the famous family might recall that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the pause button with the 28-year-old rapper in October. They were together for two years before deciding to take some time apart.
During the Astroworld music festival, Kylie seemed to have the time of her life with a few of her closest friends, including Sofia Richie.
The former couple's one-year-old daughter also joined in on the fun at her dad's concert, according to the Houston Chronicle. The publication shared a video of the beauty mogul sitting front row and dancing along to Rosalía's hit tunes.
The Spanish singer reportedly dedicated a song to the reality TV personality after seeing her there.
The news of Kylie's support for Travis came a week after she and Drake sparked romance rumors after she was spotted hanging out with him during his birthday and Halloween party festivities. However, a source previously told E! News they are not romantically involved.
"They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas," the insider shared. "It's a convenient friendship buts it's strictly platonic."
"Drake is notorious for flirting with all of his girlfriends and him and Kylie have a great dynamic," the insider added. "They aren't hooking up but Kylie is enjoying having him around."
